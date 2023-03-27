Left Menu

Court directs Delhi Police to constitute joint task force with UP Police to check illegal sand mining in Yamuna

The High court also directed that the joint task force (JTF) shall regularly monitor the Yamuna bank and ensure to stop illegal sand mining.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:51 IST
Court directs Delhi Police to constitute joint task force with UP Police to check illegal sand mining in Yamuna
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High court on Monday directed Delhi Police to constitute a joint task force with Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police to monitor and stop the illegal sand mining in River Yamuna in the Alipur area. The High Court also expressed its concern over rampant illegal sand mining in the river. The High has also called for a further status report. Justice Prathiba M Singh on Monday directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) to coordinate with the SSP Ghaziabad, UP and constitute a Joint Task Force (JTF) with the UP police to monitor and stop illegal sand mining in river Yamuna.

The High court also directed that the joint task force (JTF) shall regularly monitor the Yamuna bank and ensure to stop illegal sand mining. The high court also said that the picket shall also be posted to ensure a stop to illegal sand mining.

The bench also took note of the fact illegal sand mining is going on engaging dumpers and earth excavators. The high court expressed its concern over the environmental damage due to illegal sand mining. The bench also took note of the deed between the DM Ghaziabad and one security agency permitting excavators and JCB machines is also of enormous concern.

The High court directed to send the copy of the order to the SSP Ghaziabad for intimation. The bench passed the direction after hearing the submission of Advocate for Petitioner Ravinder.

The court also perused the status report filed by authorities. The report said that some portion of the area is in Delhi and some portion is in UP. It also stated that on March 14, 2023 tractor and trolly were sized by the authorities. However, the court filed the status report unsatisfactorily and passed the direction for the constitution of the JTF.

The petition was filed one Ravinder alleging illegal sand mining in the river Yamuna. The high court called for a status report in February 2023. The matter has been listed in July. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023