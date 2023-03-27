Left Menu

Scotland's new SNP leader Yousaf: I will challenge UK veto on gender reform bill

The newly elected leader of the Scottish National Party Humza Yousaf said Britain had no right to veto Scotland's gender reform bill, pledging to challenge London's move to block a bill that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender. I don't think they have any right to use that," he said in a speech on Monday shortly after he was named as leader.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 19:27 IST
The newly elected leader of the Scottish National Party Humza Yousaf said Britain had no right to veto Scotland's gender reform bill, pledging to challenge London's move to block a bill that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender. The UK government has set out plans to block Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) bill, which was passed by the Scottish parliament.

"I see it (the UK decision) as a veto, as a power grab by the UK government. I don't think they have any right to use that," he said in a speech on Monday shortly after he was named as leader. "My starting principle is to challenge that."

