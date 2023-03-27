CITU takes out procession in Hamirpur against Centre, state govt

Hundreds of workers of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the labour wing of the CPM, on Monday took out a procession through the main bazaar here and termed the central and state governments as anti-people.

Alleging that benefits given to a large number of labourers have been stopped, CITU National General Secretary Kashmir Singh Thakur said that till the benefits of MGNREGA to the labourers working at the village level were not restored, the CITU will not sit silent. The protestors asked the Sukhu government to come out of the intoxication of power so that the Congress party could know what was going on in the field.

He said that showing the way out to these labourers associated with the Labour Welfare Board was not going to help the government.

He also said that this demonstration was not going to be limited to Hamirpur. It will also take place in Nadaun, the home constituency of the chief minister.

CITU leaders also criticised the Centre and said that the central government has proved to be anti-labourers and anti-farmers. They alleged that the central government was engaged only in benefiting Adani and other big companies by waiving corporate tax and reducing other taxes.

