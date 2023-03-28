AAP govt makes promises in its budget but, forgets to fulfil them: BJP leader in Delhi Assembly

Left Menu

The AAP government makes promises and announcements in its budget every year and then forgets to fulfil them, the BJP alleged in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. Addressing the House during a debate on the AAP governments budget 2023-24, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asked what happened to its schemes announced in Rozgar budget previous year.The Arvind Kejriwal government presents the budget but always forgets that budget.

The AAP government makes promises and announcements in its budget every year and then forgets to fulfil them, the BJP alleged in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. Addressing the House during a debate on the AAP government's budget 2023-24, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asked what happened to its schemes announced in Rozgar budget previous year.

''The Arvind Kejriwal government presents the budget but always forgets that budget. Every year, promises are made and then they are forgotten. No implementation is done on the announcements made in the budget,'' Bidhuri charged.

The Delhi government had promised to provide employment to 20 lakh people in five years and according to which, jobs should have been provided to four lakh people every year but not even four people got any job, he claimed. ''A provision of Rs 250 crore was made for setting up a shopping festival in Delhi, but it did not take place,'' he said.

Not only this, the government forgot the promise of redevelopment of five markets -- Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Khari Baoli, and Kamla Nagar, he said.

The government had promised to open 100 Mahila Mohalla Clinics which has been done again in the budget 2023-24, but only four opened, Bidhuri said.

The Delhi government says it is given only Rs 325 crore as its share in central taxes whereas the truth is that the central government spends more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore on various infrastructure projects and schemes, he claimed.

Bidhuri urged the chief minister and the Finance minister to reply to the points raised by him.

Kejriwal, in his budget address in the House, listed various achievements of the AAP government and claimed the AAP government has achieved twice as much in eight years than what was done by other political parties in the last 65 years.

