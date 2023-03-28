Neither Sikhs in India nor Indian diaspora advocate for Khalistan: IWF chief

Neither Sikhs in India nor the Indian diaspora advocate for Khalistan, said Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandhok on Monday. "Indian diaspora strongly condemns the vandalisation of Indian missions. I request the Government of India to ensure foolproof action on anti-India fugitives including Amritpal Singh Sandhu and others for breaching the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. Their masters must be investigated and extradited from overseas too and be put behind bars," Chandhok said.

"At the same time, United Nations Security Council is requested to impose sanctions on such individuals who are a threat to global peace and ban their organisations," he added. Hundreds of Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian Embassy in the United States on Saturday. The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area.

The organisers used mics to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi and targeted the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations. Multiple events of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20.

Pro-Khalistan supporters in the US threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest. They issued threats and made announcements that the "hypocrisy" will come to an end and the people at the embassy would have nowhere to run to.

The protesters made vague claims that the "Indian government is killing citizens from all communities all over the country." "This hypocrisy comes to an end now...... There will come a day when the windows of your cars will break and you will have nowhere to run to," they threatened the Indian embassy with slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad".

Earlier, a pro-Khalistan protestor in London had climbed the High Commission of India's balcony and pulled down the Indian flag. A video of the same incident had gone viral on social video. In the viral video, the Khalistani protestor can be seen on the balcony attempting to bring down the Indian flag. At the end of the video, another man reaches the balcony from inside to avert any more harm to the flag.

The Indian community on March 19 held a large gathering in front of the Indian High Commission in London against the "disrespectful act" of Khalistan supporters towards the Indian flag and demanded that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and the British government act against the perpetrators at the earliest. The desecration of the Indian Flag has led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled here in Britain.

Expats from all across the UK travelled to London to express their solidarity with the Indian Flag and with the Unity of India. The gathering resoundingly debunked the idea of Khalistan, saying there are no takers for it. (ANI)

