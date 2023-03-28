Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 10:13 IST
Petty politics of petty men: Sibal slams govt after Rahul asked to vacate bungalow
Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at the government over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being asked to vacate his official bungalow, calling it ''petty politics of petty men''.

Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House wrote to the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

Reacting to the development, Sibal tweeted, ''Rahul asked to vacate bungalow. Their conscience has gone on a vacation. Petty politics of petty men.'' Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting the alleged injustice prevailing in the country.

