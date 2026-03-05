Congress Gears Up for Gujarat Elections with Strategic Committees

The Congress Party has initiated strategic steps to prepare for the forthcoming local body elections in Gujarat by forming several specialized committees. This initiative, approved by party leadership, involves panels focusing on strategy, campaign management, and election operations, among other areas, reflecting a comprehensive approach to organizational readiness.

Among the prominent appointments, Bharatsinh Solanki will chair the Strategy Committee, while Shaktisinh Gohil heads the Campaign Committee. The Election Management Committee will be overseen by Siddharth Patel, indicating a robust framework to navigate the electoral landscape effectively.

Additional committees for manifesto preparation, media outreach, and publicity have been constituted, with senior party members assuming key roles. This restructuring highlights the Congress's commitment to a coordinated campaign effort in Gujarat's local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)