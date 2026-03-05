Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Gujarat Elections with Strategic Committees

The Congress has set up multiple committees in Gujarat in preparation for the upcoming local body elections. These include committees for strategy, campaign management, manifesto drafting, and media outreach, with key appointments made to lead each. These efforts aim to enhance organizational readiness and electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:45 IST
Congress Gears Up for Gujarat Elections with Strategic Committees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party has initiated strategic steps to prepare for the forthcoming local body elections in Gujarat by forming several specialized committees. This initiative, approved by party leadership, involves panels focusing on strategy, campaign management, and election operations, among other areas, reflecting a comprehensive approach to organizational readiness.

Among the prominent appointments, Bharatsinh Solanki will chair the Strategy Committee, while Shaktisinh Gohil heads the Campaign Committee. The Election Management Committee will be overseen by Siddharth Patel, indicating a robust framework to navigate the electoral landscape effectively.

Additional committees for manifesto preparation, media outreach, and publicity have been constituted, with senior party members assuming key roles. This restructuring highlights the Congress's commitment to a coordinated campaign effort in Gujarat's local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy Gears Up for Historic Six Nations Clash Against England

Italy Gears Up for Historic Six Nations Clash Against England

 Global
2
Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Awaits Charter Flight Amid Airspace Restrictions

Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Awaits Charter Flight Amid Airspace Restri...

 India
3
Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

 India
4
Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026