U.S. House speaker: blanket insurance of bank deposits not needed now -CNBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:00 IST
US House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (Image Credit: Twitter/@GOPLeader) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said there was no need for blanket insurance for all bank deposits at this point in time, and that lawmakers should instead focus on addressing the nation's spending and the debt limit.

"I don't think we need that at this moment in time," he told CNBC.

