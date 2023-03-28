U.S. House speaker: blanket insurance of bank deposits not needed now -CNBC
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said there was no need for blanket insurance for all bank deposits at this point in time, and that lawmakers should instead focus on addressing the nation's spending and the debt limit.
"I don't think we need that at this moment in time," he told CNBC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Kevin McCarthy
- CNBC
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul's remarks on democracy, House adjourned till 2 PM
Emerald-like stone, Rs 7.8 lakh in cash seized from house in J'khand
Karnataka a powerhouse of development, says PM Modi
Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul's remarks on democracy, House adjourned till 2 PM
White House says regulators have the tools needed for banking disruptions