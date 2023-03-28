Left Menu

Biden to host Israel's Netanyahu in coming months -report

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:09 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in the coming months, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

Nides, in an separate interview with the Times of Israel, said no date has been set, adding: "They will see each other personally, I’m sure, quite soon. Without question, he’ll be coming to the White House as soon as their schedules can be coordinated." The reports come after

Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul after they triggered some if biggest protests protest in Israeli history.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

