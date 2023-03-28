Savarkar's name being 'blackened' by those ignorant of his matchless sacrifice: Former vice president Naidu

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that V D Savarkar's name was being ''blackened needlessly'' by those who seem to be ignorant of his ''matchless sacrifice'' during the freedom struggle.

Without naming anyone, he said the country's heroes and nationalists deserve utmost respect. ''Those who criticise Veer Savarkar should first inform themselves of his contribution and selfless sacrifice in the cause of the freedom struggle, before they attempt to tarnish his reputation,'' Naidu said in a Facebook post.

His remarks come amid a political row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi using Savarkar's name to hit out at the ruling BJP.

As the BJP stepped up attack on Rahul and sought his apology for ''maligning'' India on his recent tour to the UK, the former Congress president had said he was ''not Savarkar'' and would not apologise.

''...our political differences should not cloud our perceptions and lead to extreme positions which are patently false,'' Naidu said.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have asked Rahul Gandhi not to target Savarkar, a revered figure in Maharashtra.

''It is unfortunate that this iconic patriot who has been a great source of inspiration to millions of his countrymen, is being denigrated and his name, blackened needlessly by those who seem to be ignorant of his matchless sacrifice during the freedom struggle,'' Naidu wrote.

He recalled that for his role as a freedom fighter and a revolutionary, Savarkar suffered ''heinous torture'' at the hands of the British and spent years in Cellular Jail in the Andamans in a tiny cell in extremely harsh conditions without ventilation or toilet facilities. Naidu said few people are aware of the fact that Savarkar spearheaded a powerful social reform movement against untouchability in his time. He had built 'Patita Paavan' mandir in Ratnagiri district to allow entry to all Hindus regardless of caste. ''It must be recalled that even Mahatma Gandhi who had met Veer Savarkar in London, had great regard for him. Though Gandhi ji and Veer Savarkar had divergent views on some issues, Mahatma Gandhi acknowledged Veer Savarkar as a faithful son of Bharat,'' the former vice president said. He said then prime minister Indira Gandhi had not only unveiled the portrait of Savarkar in Parliament, but had written a letter in which she said Veer Savarkar's daring defiance of the British government has its own important place in the annals of India's freedom movement. He lamented that ''propagandists have tried to cloud facts of history for many years and have attempted to distort the image of Savarkar''.

