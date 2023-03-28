Left Menu

Gujarat Congress starts #daromat trend on Twitter to take on BJP after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Social media department of the Gujarat Congress has started a trend of tweeting our messages against this governments fascist attitude on Tuesday morning with daromat, Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker said. State Congress chief Jagdish Thakor in a video message on his Twitter account said people should come out in large numbers and if required fill up the jails against this autocratic government.

The social media department of the Gujarat unit of the Congress on Tuesday started a trend with #daromat on Twitter following the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP. More than 5,000 people tweeted with the hashtag within a few hours. "Rahul Gandhi has given the slogan `Daro Mat' (do not be afraid). Social media department of the Gujarat Congress has started a trend of tweeting our messages against this government's fascist attitude on Tuesday morning with #daromat," Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker said. "We have asked people to tweet about difficulties faced by them. Thousands of people are tweeting," he said. State Congress chief Jagdish Thakor in a video message on his Twitter account said people should come out in large numbers and if required fill up the jails against this autocratic government. "Congress did not get expected results in the December assembly elections. We have analysed the results. But with the 156 seats, this autocratic (BJP) government is suppressing the voice of people," he said. "Rahul Gandhi has given the slogan "Daro Mat" but fight. We should come out to fight and remove this government. This government will go. Don't be afraid, if the need be we should not hesitate to go to jails and fill them up," he said. Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his `Modi surname' remark and was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court on Thursday.

