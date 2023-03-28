Left Menu

Nagaland Assembly resolves not to hold urban local bodies polls in May

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:48 IST
The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday resolved not to hold the elections to the urban local bodies (ULBs), which was scheduled to be conducted on May 16 after two decades.

The House passed a resolution in this regard, which was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister K G Kenye.

Several Naga tribal bodies and civil society organisations opposed holding the ULB election under the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001, asserting that it infringes on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed by Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

The 2001 Act which was amended later made 33 per cent reservation for women mandatory to hold the ULB election. The Assembly on Tuesday also passed a resolution to repeal the legislation. ULB elections in the state have been long overdue as the last polls were held in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

