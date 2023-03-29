Biden says he hopes Netanyahu walks away from judicial reform law
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 03:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he hoped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would jettison the judicial reform law that has sparked protests in Israel and a political crisis for its government.
"I hope he walks away from it," Biden told reporters at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement