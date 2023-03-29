Left Menu

Pune BJP MP Girish Bapat on life support: Hospital

Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat is critically ill and is on life support, officials of a hospital where he is admitted in the ICU said on Wednesday.Girish Bapat is admitted to the ICU at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:59 IST
''Girish Bapat is admitted to the ICU at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He is critically ill and presently on life support treatment. A team of doctors is monitoring him very closely,'' a hospital release said.

The 72-year-old BJP leader, suffering from breathing problems for the past few months, has been undergoing dialysis at the hospital.

During the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll held recently, Bapat had guided BJP workers. He had visited a polling booth to cast his vote sitting in a wheelchair with a nasal cannula. Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency. He became Pune MP in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

