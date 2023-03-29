Left Menu

Rahul visits Cong's office in Parliament House complex

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the partys office in the Parliament House complex and met some members there. Gandhi spent around 20 minutes at the party office and met Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut and others. He later left along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:46 IST
Rahul visits Cong's office in Parliament House complex
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the party's office in the Parliament House complex and met some members there. Gandhi spent around 20 minutes at the party office and met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and others. He later left along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch. He did not talk to media. Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdury were also present at the party's parliamentary office. The Gandhi scion has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case pertaining to his comments on Modi surname.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023