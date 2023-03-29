AAP MLAs target Delhi L-G over Indraprastha college incident; 4 BJP MLAs marshalled out of House

AAP MLAs on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged harassment of students at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women in the Delhi Assembly and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for ''poor'' law and order situation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly following arguments with Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the issues to be taken up for discussion in the House. AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur raised the matter of women security and law and order in view of the Tuesday's incident at Indraprastha College for Women where several men scaled the college walls and harassed students. The BJP members, however, wanted a discussion on the issue of corruption, including the now-repealed excise policy, but the Speaker did not allow it, saying it had already been discussed. ''We should be ashamed that men trespassed into women's college and misbehaved with the students. This is a serious issue. Does women security not matter to you? The college is close to the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister's residence and right under the nose of the Raj Niwas,'' he said.

Goel requested the BJP members to leave the House if they did not want to participate in the discussion on the issue of women security and law and order in Delhi.

When the BJP MLAs did not relent, the Speaker ordered that four of them -- Jitendra Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma and Mohan Singh Bisht -- be marshalled out. Targetting L-G V K Saxena, AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam asked him to step down if he cannot handle the law and order in Delhi. ''The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) does not take action in matters relating to him, but interferes in the government's work,'' he alleged.

AAP MLA Bandana Kumari claimed that the police did not respond timely to calls made by the students. She said the force completely failed to deliver on the sensitive issue of women safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)