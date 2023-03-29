Left Menu

Saddened to hear about demise of parliamentarian Girish Bapat: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of parliamentarian Girish Bapat and said he was a grassroots leader who contributed to the development of Pune and Maharashtra.Bapat 72, who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, was BJPs Lok Sabha member from Pune.

Bapat (72), who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, was BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Pune. He passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. “Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Girish Bapat, Member of Parliament from Pune. He was a grassroots leader who contributed to the development of Pune and Maharashtra and worked for well-being of the people. Condolences to his family and followers,” Murmu tweeted. Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.

