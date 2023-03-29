Saddened to hear about demise of parliamentarian Girish Bapat: Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of parliamentarian Girish Bapat and said he was a grassroots leader who contributed to the development of Pune and Maharashtra.Bapat 72, who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, was BJPs Lok Sabha member from Pune.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of parliamentarian Girish Bapat and said he was a grassroots leader who contributed to the development of Pune and Maharashtra.
Bapat (72), who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, was BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Pune. He passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. “Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Girish Bapat, Member of Parliament from Pune. He was a grassroots leader who contributed to the development of Pune and Maharashtra and worked for well-being of the people. Condolences to his family and followers,” Murmu tweeted. Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Data collection, maintenance through artificial intelligence require lot of clarity, ethical use: CAG GC Murmu
President Murmu to dedicate to nation technical books translated into Malayalam on March 17
CAG Murmu pitches for collaboration to strengthen accountability frameworks in blue eco, AI
President Murmu likely to visit West Bengal from March 27
President Murmu calls Nepal President Poudel; discusses ways to further advance bilateral cooperation