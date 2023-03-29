No one will have to suffer due to injustice: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to deal strictly with those mistreating the weak, helpless and poor and assured that no one will have to suffer due to injustice.

''Strictest legal action should be taken against those illegally encroaching land. The government is determined not to let injustice happen to anyone and bring prosperity to everyone's life,'' he said during a 'Janata Darshan' organised in Gorakhpur. The Yogi government has frequently used bulldozers to bring down alleged illegal properties of criminals.

According to a release, the chief minister addressed the issues of about 700 people and assured them that there would be no injustice to anyone during his tenure.

''It should also be ensured that no mafia criminal is able to occupy anyone's land,'' he said.

The BJP leader emphasised that the state government consistently provides full financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses.

''Sufficient funds would be made available for treatment, and no one's treatment would be hindered due to a lack of money,'' the chief minister said.

He said the process of estimate related to treatment should be completed as soon as possible and must be made available and instructed the matters related to revenue and police to be disposed of with complete transparency and fairness. Adityanath also listened to the problems of persons with disabilities and said the government is continuously working to bring them into the social mainstream.

''There should be a quick solution to the problems of such people,'' the added.

