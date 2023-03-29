Left Menu

BJP president J P Nadda to visit Telangana on March 31

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the partys office at Sangareddy town near here and also attend a meeting of state BJPs office-bearers and district presidents in Hyderabad during a visit to Telangana on March 31.Nadda will arrive at the Hyderabad airport on Friday afternoon.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:19 IST
BJP president J P Nadda to visit Telangana on March 31
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the party's office at Sangareddy town near here and also attend a meeting of state BJP's office-bearers and district presidents in Hyderabad during a visit to Telangana on March 31.

Nadda will arrive at the Hyderabad airport on Friday afternoon. He will go to Sangareddy, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, and inaugurate the BJP office in the town. Nadda will also attend a meeting of BJP activists at Sangareddy. From Sangareddy, Nadda will virtually open BJP's district unit offices in Bhupalpally, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad in Telangana and Anantapur and Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release on Wednesday. The BJP president would attend a meeting of BJP Telangana state office-bearers, district presidents and district incharges at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the evening, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023