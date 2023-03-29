Brazil's Lula expected to reschedule China trip to April 11, says minister

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to reschedule his visit to China to April 11, his press secretary, Paulo Pimenta, said on Wednesday.

Lula was supposed to depart to China last weekend, but the trip was postponed after he was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia caused by influenza A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)