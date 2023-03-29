Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM in Delhi to meet with Amit Shah, other Union ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the national capital on Wednesday and is scheduled to meet with Union ministers, including Amit Shah, to discuss long-pending state issues.

The chief minister will call on Union Home Minister Shah around 10.30 pm. He is scheduled to meet with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, according to Andhra Bhawan officials here.

''Andhra Pradesh chief minister reached Delhi in the evening and he will meet the Union home minister and the finance minister tonight and tomorrow,'' the officials said.

Reddy has also sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss several pending issues, including the Pollavaram project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

