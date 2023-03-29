Prolonged disruptions can't be part of political strategy: VP Dhankhar

Prolonged disruptions and disturbances in Parliament cannot be appreciated as a part of political strategy, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday when ruckus and adjournments were witnessed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Delivering the second Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture, Dhankhar, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said it is imperative that legislators distinguish between their legislative obligations and party compulsions.

''It is imperative that Members of Legislature distinguish between their legislative obligations and party compulsions. Prolonged disruptions and disturbances as part of political strategy can not be appreciated,'' Dhankhar said.

''Parliament is maintained by the public Exchequer at huge cost, and it doesn't function day after day, it is very painful. They want to hold us accountable. How paradoxical it is to send representatives to the Parliament to hold the government accountable and they are entertaining a different thought at the moment,'' he said.

''There can be no greater freedom of expression for an individual than in parliament. For a simple reason. There is an immunity provided to parliamentarians from civil and criminal action,'' he added.

Dhankhar's comments came as both houses witnessed disruptions once again on Wednesday over the Adani issue and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lower House. Since the start of the second part of the Budget Session on March 13, Lok Sabha has been witnessing frequent disruptions with Opposition members demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. The Question Hour has been disrupted every day since March 13.

Dhankhar also said an ecosystem is being shaped and nurtured to combat India's emergence as a ''global power'' and added, ''some of India's billionaires and intellectuals, unmindful of consequence, have fallen prey to such pernicious designs by funding these institutions.'' ''There are people who do not share the blossoming of democracy in our country. Who do not share our joy of increasing the economy and growth trajectory, and they therefore want to throw a spanner.

''And they do it by taking to social media, by writing articles and holding seminars in the country and mostly outside the country also, including in institutions that are by and large fiscally assisted by our billionaires,'' Dhankhar said.

The Vice President also said the issues between judiciary and legislature have to be determined in a structured manner in the spirit of the Constitution and ''not through confrontation.'' ''Legislation is the exclusive privilege of the parliament and is not required to be analysed, assessed, intervened by any other theatre. Any attempt to undermine the intent of the legislature would amount to a situation which will not be wholesome and disturb the delicate equilibrium,'' he added.

