Left Menu

Cong MPs skip breakfast meeting with President Murmu

While Sonia Gandhi is the lone Lok Sabha MP from the Congress from Uttar Pradesh, the opposition party has six Rajya Sabha MPs but none were present this morning at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the sources said.President Droupadi Murmu hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 21:04 IST
Cong MPs skip breakfast meeting with President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday skipped a breakfast meeting hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for MPs from various states where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present. President Murmu hosted MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and some northeastern states. Sources said the President had invited MPs from states of Uttar Pradesh (only Lok Sabha), Rajasthan (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, but Congress MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were not present. Senior party leaders K C Venugopal and Pramod Tiwari skipped the breakfast meeting and attended the meeting of opposition leaders instead. While Sonia Gandhi is the lone Lok Sabha MP from the Congress from Uttar Pradesh, the opposition party has six Rajya Sabha MPs but none were present this morning at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the sources said.

''President Droupadi Murmu hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion,'' the Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted along with pictures of the MPs with the President and the prime minister. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is from Rajasthan was also present at the meeting.

The President has been meeting MPs from different states since March 15 and the last such breakfast meeting is on March 31 which will be attended by MPs from states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023