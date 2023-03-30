White House: Republican inaction on guns 'unacceptable'

Republican lawmakers saying there is nothing that can be done to address mass shootings is unacceptable, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday after six people died at a Tennessee school earlier this week in the nation's latest high profile mass shooting.

"It's unacceptable that Republicans are saying there is nothing that we can do," she told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)