BJP committed to boosting growth of Karnataka, to seek support based on development agenda: PM Modi

PM Modi said Karnataka is a powerhouse of development thanks to the hardworking people of the state and the BJP will seek votes based on the party's development agenda

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that BJP is committed to furthering the growth journey of Karnataka and to empower the poor and marginalised sections of the society. He said Karnataka is a powerhouse of development thanks to the hardworking people of the state and the BJP will seek votes based on the party's development agenda.

PM Modi made the remarks in response to a tweet by Karnataka BJP on a day the Election Commission announced polls in the state. Karnataka will go to assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

"BJP is committed to furthering the growth journey of Karnataka and to empower the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. We will seek people's blessings based on our development agenda," PM Modi said in a tweet. The BJP in Karnataka has expressed confidence in its victory in the polls.

"The date of lotus blooming in the state is fixed! Kannadigas are eager to bless with a clear majority. The cadre of workers is ready to work day and night from today to bring the party to power. Karnataka will win," the party said in a tweet. The state has about 5.21 crore voters and the number of 100-plus voters is 16,976.

The Karnataka assembly has 224 seats. The ruling BJP has 119 MLAs, Congress has 75 and Janata Dal-Secular has 28 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

