UP Cong leader Lalan Kumar accuses police of not registering complaint about threat call

Kumar alleged that days have passed but his FIR in the matter is not being registered.Chinhat station in-charge Alok Rai, however, said there is no call recording of the incident but the matter was being investigated.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 13:52 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress media convener Lalan Kumar has accused the Lucknow police of not registering his complaint about a threat call to kill party leader Rahul Gandhi and him.

Kumar also raised the issue with Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar through Twitter on Wednesday night.

He alleged that on March 25, a person called him on his phone, identified himself as Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur, and used casteist slurs against Gandhi.

Kumar claimed the caller threatened to kill Gandhi and him, and added that the same person had given similar threats to him in the past. He said he was in fear of his life as a result of this.

''I informed about this at the Chinhat police station on March 25 itself, but the police have not registered a case yet. Looks like the police are waiting for some kind of accident to happen to me,'' the Congress leader said.

He shared the complaint letter given to Chinhat police station on Twitter and tagged Police Commissioner Shiradkar. Kumar alleged that days have passed but his FIR in the matter is not being registered.

Chinhat station in-charge Alok Rai, however, said there is no call recording of the incident but the matter was being investigated.

