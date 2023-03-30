Left Menu

PM Modi expresses anguish at Indore tragedy, speaks to CM Chouhan

The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families, he tweeted.The roof of an ancient bavdi a large well situated in a temple collapsed during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 people are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

PM Modi expresses anguish at Indore tragedy, speaks to CM Chouhan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the mishap in Indore in which 25 people are feared to have fallen inside a well.

''Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families,'' he tweeted.

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple collapsed during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 people are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

