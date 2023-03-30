Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION: DEL61 LDALL GERMANY-RAHUL Germany 'takes note' of Rahul's disqualification from LS; BJP, Cong trade barbs New Delhi: Amidst an ongoing face-off between the Congress and the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Germany has 'taken note' of the issue, triggering a fresh political slugfest here on Thursday with the ruling party accusing the opposition party of ''inviting foreign powers'' to interfere in internal matters.

DEL73 2NDLD-RAM NAVAMI Ram Navami celebrations marred by death of 11 devotees in MP, violence in WB, Maharashtra New Delhi/Indore/Howrah: Ram Navami was celebrated across the country on Thursday with grand processions and special pujas, but the festivities were marred by the death of 11 devotees in Madhya Pradesh as they fell into a well, and violence and arson in West Bengal and Maharashtra. DEL74 FSSAI-LDALL CURD ROW Dahi vs Curd: FSSAI revises order for Hindi label in curd packets after row erupts in TN, Karnataka | New Delhi/Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) Food safety regulator FSSAI's order early this month that the Hindi term 'Dahi' should be used in printed labels of curd packets was revised on Thursday after it stirred a political and language row in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

DEL69 DL-VIRUS-LD BHARADWAJ Delhi govt closely watching COVID-19 situation; Kejriwal's review meeting on Friday New Delhi: The Delhi government is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, adding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday. CAL10 WB-MAMATA-2NDLD SIT-IN Mamata gives 'aur ek dafa Delhi chalo' call to oust BJP from power Kolkata: Taking forward her sharp attack against arch-rival BJP, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been on an overnight 'sit-in protest' here against the Centre's alleged discrimination against West Bengal, called for an ''aur ek dafa Delhi chalo'' (another march to Delhi) to oust the right-wing party from power.

DEL67 CONG-INDIA BHUTAN When will Modi govt respond to China's aggression: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the Bhutanese prime minister's reported statement on finding a solution to the Doklam dispute raises several concerns, and asked when will the Modi government respond to China's renewed geographical and military aggression.

DEL68 PB-AMRITPAL-AUDIO Call sarbat khalsa, prove you are the boss: Amritpal tells Akal Takht chief in new audio clip Chandigarh: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Thursday surfaced in an audio clip in which he debunked speculation that he is negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht again to summon a "sarbat khalsa" congregation.

DEL58 DL-AAP-POSTER-LD-MODI AAP launches pan-India 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster campaign New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a poster campaign with the slogan ''Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao'' on Thursday and banners in several languages have been put up across 22 states, the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said.

DEL50 BABUS-LETTER-JUDICIARY Former civil servants condemn Rijiju's remarks on judiciary in open letter New Delhi: Former civil servants in an open letter on Thursday criticised Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for several of his comments which, they said, constituted a concerted attack by the government on the collegium system of appointments and on judicial independence.

DEL13 PERSONNEL-STOCK-DETAILS **** Centre asks IAS, IPS, IFS officers to inform it about their stock market related transactions New Delhi: The Centre has asked IAS, IPS and IFS officers to intimate it in case the total transactions in stock, share or other investments exceed their six months' basic pay during a calendar year, according to a latest order by the personnel ministry.**** MDS17 TN-KALAKSHETRA-PROTEST Kalakshetra closes college till April 6, as students protest against alleged sexual harassment Chennai: The Kalakshetra, an iconic institution here, has announced closure of its college till April 6, in the wake of protests by students against alleged sexual harassment and misconduct on the campus.

MDS11 AP-LD-JAGAN-DEMAND-HM AP CM meets Shah, Sitharaman in Delhi, seeks increase in State's credit limit, release of pending dues Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second visit to Delhi within a fortnight, and took up several pending demands, including one to raise the State's credit limit.

MDS12 TN-ARREST-HIJAB Six arrested for forcing woman to remove hijab Vellore: Six persons who forced a woman to remove her hijab and videographed it when she was visiting the historic Vellore Fort here earlier this week were arrested by the North Police here on Thursday, a senior police official said.

MDS10 TN-CM-VAIKOM STRUGGLE Will try to build new Periyar memorial in Kerala to commemorate Vaikom struggle: Stalin Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government would organise year (2023-24) long events to commemorate the Vaikom struggle and disseminate the legendary movement's history, objective and its victory, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Thursday in the Assembly. CAL12 TR-MLA-PORN Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn in assembly, opposition demands action Agartala: BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath was allegedly caught watching pornography on his mobile phone in the Tripura assembly, prompting the opposition on Thursday to demand strong action against him.

LEGAL: LGD10 SC-LD MALEGAON BLASTS Malegaon blast: SC junks Lt Col Prasad Purohit's plea for discharge from case New Delhi: The Supreme Court has junked a plea filed by Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit seeking discharge in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Purohit had moved the top court challenging the January 2 order of the Bombay High Court rejecting his appeal.

LGD7 SC-GARBAGE SC expresses concern over treatment of sewage in villages, cities, says waste discharged into rivers, rivulets New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the treatment of sewage generated in villages, towns and cities and said untreated waste is discharged into rivers and rivulets polluting the very sources of water upon which the survival of the population and bio diversity depends.

LGD5 SC-PALGHAR Palghar lynching: SC asks Maharashtra to file affidavit on plea for CBI probe New Delhi: The Supreme Court has told the Maharashtra government why it should order for a CBI probe into the alleged lynching of three persons in Palghar in 2020 when the state has no objection to such an investigation.

LGD4 DL-COURT-EXCISE Delhi excise 'scam': Court extends interim bail of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended the interim bail granted to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on medical grounds in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

PTI VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)