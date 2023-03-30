`Sri Lanka considering developing Ramayana, Sita trails for tourists'

Sri Lanka is considering development of Ramayana and Sita trails which will connect places associated with the characters in the Hindu epic, its envoy said on Thursday. Sri Lanka's high commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhawan here. His country was also discussing the possibility of using the Indian Rupee for economic transactions and hopes that it will help increase the flow of Indian tourists, Moragoda was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the governor's office.

He was working closely with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the envoy said, adding that Sri Lanka was trying to get more investment from India.

The island nation has at least 40 places associated with Ramayana, the envoy said.

A Shiva temple in Trincomalee is believed to have been established by Ravana, while there is also a Buddhist temple where Vibhishana is worshipped, he added.

The Consul General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai Valsan Vethody was also present.

