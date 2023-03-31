China to improve regulatory oversight over digital economy -c.bank deputy governor
China will improve its regulatory oversight over the digital economy, China's central bank deputy governor said on Friday.
Digital currencies and new cryptocurrencies are not fully addressing issues in finance, Xuan Changneng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the annual Boao Forum in southern China's Hainan province.
