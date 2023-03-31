Left Menu

Puducherry Assembly adjourned sine die after 17-day

The Puducherry Assembly, which convened for 17 days for the budget session since March 9, adjourned sine die on Friday. The House adopted the Appropriation Bill vote on account on March 30 and it was subsequently assented to by the Lt Governor.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:23 IST
Puducherry Assembly adjourned sine die after 17-day
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry Assembly, which convened for 17 days for the budget session since March 9, adjourned sine die on Friday. Speaker R Selvam who adjourned the session said this had been the longest-ever session in Puducherry legislative history. The session was kickstarted by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan who presented her customary address to the House on March 9. Chief Minister N Rangasamy who holds the Finance portfolio presented the Rs 11,600 crore budget for the fiscal 2023-2024 on March 13. The House adopted the Appropriation Bill (vote on account) on March 30 and it was subsequently assented to by the Lt Governor. Among important businesses that the House transacted during its session was the adoption of an official resolution unanimously urging the Centre to grant statehood to Puducherry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

