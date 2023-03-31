Left Menu

Bank of China appoints Ge as Communist Party secretary

Bank of China Ltd has named Ge Haijiao as its Communist Party secretary, the country's fourth largest lender by assets said on Friday. Being appointed as party secretary is typically a precursor to becoming the chairman of a state-owned bank in China.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:45 IST
Bank of China Ltd Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Bank of China Ltd has named Ge Haijiao as its Communist Party secretary, the country's fourth largest lender by assets said on Friday.

Being appointed as party secretary is typically a precursor to becoming the chairman of a state-owned bank in China. Ge, born in 1971, is a vice governor at north China's Hebei province, overseeing works from development and reform, fiscal to local financial regulation in the province.

Prior to the position, Ge had worked at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd from 1993 to 2016. In 2018, he was appointed as president of China Everbright Bank Co Ltd . Ge's predecessor at Bank of China, Liu Liange, is under investigation on suspicion of severe violations of discipline and law, China's top antigraft watchdog said on Friday.

Liu stepped down in February as the lender's party secretary. The bank announced this month that Liu had resigned as chairman.

 

