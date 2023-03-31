Delhi excise policy: Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in CBI case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Union Teritorry government. Special Judge MK Nagpal dismissed the bail plea moved by Manish Sisodia. He is presently in judicial custody and scheduled to be produced before the court on April 3, 2023.

The court last week reserved the order on bail plea after the counsel representing the CBI submitted brief written submissions and judgements concerned, as directed by the court on the last date of the hearing. The CBI also submitted case dairy detail and several statements of witnesses in the matter. Sisodia, in his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

Sisodia also stated that he joined the investigation as and when called for by the CBI. The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail, Sisodia noted further, adding that he held the important constitutional post of deputy CM of Delhi and has deep roots in the society. However, Sisodia later tendered his resignation as deputy CM in light of his arrest in the liquor policy case.

The CBI, represented by advocate DP Singh, opposed Sisodia's bail plea stating, "If he is granted bail this will scuttle and compromise our investigation as the influence and interference are writ large," CBI said. The agency further claimed that Sisodia said he destroyed phones because he wanted to upgrade but nothing of the kind happened. "According to us, he did this to destroy the chat. He (Manish Sisodia) might not be at a flight risk, but he is a definite risk who will destroy evidence, this cannot be ignored," CBI added, opposing Sisodia's bail plea.

The CBI also submitted that between March 14-17, 2021, the South Group was residing in Oberoi, adding that they prepared a note and took a printout. "They got 36 pages of photocopies. There were meetings and a printout was made. We have evidence to show that clauses were given and a report was prepared," the CBI stated.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court, while sending Sisodia to CBI remand, directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage, in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI. Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Earlier, the trial court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but he had failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation, thus, failing to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which allegedly surfaced against him during the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)