Xi says China willing to work with Malaysia to improve Belt and Road construction

China's President Xi Jinping said Malaysia and China should continuously improve their joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and promote key projects, state media reported on Friday. Xi also said China is willing to work with Malaysia, support ASEAN's centrality and resolutely resist a "Cold War mentality", CCTV reported.

Malasyian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met with Xi in Beijing.

