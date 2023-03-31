Left Menu

Former Bank of China chairman investigated by graft agency

A former chairman of Bank of China Ltd., one of the countrys four major state-owned lenders, is under investigation by the ruling Communist Partys anti-corruption agency, state TV reported Friday, adding to a string of high-level financial figures ensnared in a marathon crackdown.Liu Liange, who also is a former party secretary of the bank, is suspected of serious disciplinary violations, China Central Television said on its website.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:27 IST
Former Bank of China chairman investigated by graft agency
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

A former chairman of Bank of China Ltd., one of the country's four major state-owned lenders, is under investigation by the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption agency, state TV reported Friday, adding to a string of high-level financial figures ensnared in a marathon crackdown.

Liu Liange, who also is a former party secretary of the bank, is suspected of “serious disciplinary violations,” China Central Television said on its website. The one-sentence report gave no details of the allegations against Liu.

Figures including bank executives, a deputy central bank governor and a former insurance regulator have been caught up in the crackdown led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed Xi to sideline political rivals.

The former head of a state-owned asset management company was put to death in 2021 on charges of taking bribes. Others have been sentenced to long prison terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023