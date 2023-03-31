Left Menu

Telangana is the best performing state, ranks number one in per capita income in country: KT Rama Rao

Citing a media report, Minister KTR took to Twitter and said, "Best performing state under a visionary CM KCR Garu is ranked No. 1 in India. Per Capita Income of Telangana has increased from Rs1,24,000 in 2014-15 to Rs3,17,000 in 2022-23. A growth of 155 per cent Growth. Highest. This performance is despite an inimical Union Govt".

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:53 IST
Telangana is the best performing state, ranks number one in per capita income in country: KT Rama Rao
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Telangana is the best performing state in India and ranks number one in terms of per capita income under the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Citing a media report, Minister KTR took to Twitter and said, "Best performing state under a visionary CM KCR Garu is ranked No. 1 in India. Per Capita Income of Telangana has increased from Rs1,24,000 in 2014-15 to Rs3,17,000 in 2022-23. A growth of 155 per cent. Growth Highest. This performance is despite an inimical Union Govt".

He further cited a research institute survey and said that it is also important for Telangana to be at the bottom of the corruption indices. "While it may be a matter of great pride for Telangana to be ranking on top of the charts on increased Per Capita income It's equally important to be at the bottom on indices such as Corruption. Telangana has the lowest corruption among 13 States: CSDS survey," he tweeted.

Earlier Telangana Finance Minister Thaneeru Harish Rao in his budget speech last month had mentioned that the per capita income of Telangana is higher than the national per capita income. "The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to have increased from Rs 112,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 317,115 in 2022-23. It is higher than the national per capita income," the state finance minister informed the assembly.

This is the last state budget ahead of the Telangana assembly polls to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023