Ukraine urges UK to deny visas to Russians, Belarusians for Wimbledon

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:33 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Friday Wimbledon's decision to let Russian and Belarusian players compete as neutrals was "immoral" and urged Britain to deny them visas.

"Wimbledon's decision to permit the participation of Russian and Belarusian players is immoral. Has Russia ceased its aggression or atrocities? No, it's just that Wimbledon decided to accommodate two accomplices in crime," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"I call on the UK government to deny visas to their players."

