US VP Harris to meet lawmakers in Tennessee after House expulsion of two Democrats -media

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tennessee on Friday to meet lawmakers the day after the state's House of Representatives expelled two Democrats for breaking decorum during a gun control demonstration, according to media reports.

The Republican supermajority voted on Thursday to remove Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two young Black legislators. The resolution to oust a third Democratic member who stood with them during the protest on the House floor, Gloria Johnson, a white woman, came up one vote short.

