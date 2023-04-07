US VP Harris to meet lawmakers in Tennessee after House expulsion of two Democrats -media
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:52 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tennessee on Friday to meet lawmakers the day after the state's House of Representatives expelled two Democrats for breaking decorum during a gun control demonstration, according to media reports.
The Republican supermajority voted on Thursday to remove Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two young Black legislators. The resolution to oust a third Democratic member who stood with them during the protest on the House floor, Gloria Johnson, a white woman, came up one vote short.
