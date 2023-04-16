Removal of converts from Scheduled Caste list: Chhattisgarm CM slams BJP over rally
A rally was held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday by the Janjati Suraksha Manch seeking removal of Scheduled Caste status of those who have converted from Hinduism to other religions.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, however, said the rally was a political show backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.Religious conversions which were taking place on a large scale in Bastar, Surguja and Jashpur are now happening in the plain areas of the state as well. The BJP is misleading people, Baghel said.
- Country:
- India
A rally was held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday by the 'Janjati Suraksha Manch' seeking removal of Scheduled Caste status of those who have converted from Hinduism to other religions.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, however, said the rally was a ''political show'' backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
''Religious conversions which were taking place on a large scale in Bastar, Surguja and Jashpur are now happening in the plain areas of the state as well. The Baghel government is doing nothing to stop it, which is emboldening those involved in such conversions,'' former state minister and BJP leader Ramvichar Netam claimed.
Hitting back, Baghel said BJP leaders must ''gherao'' their nine Lok Sabha MPs from the state over this ''delisting'' demand.
''They (BJP) did not raise this issue when their party was in power under Raman Singh. Delisting is a matter of the Centre and the state government has no say in it. The BJP is misleading people,'' Baghel said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Ramvichar
- Manch
- Jashpur
- Baghel
- Surguja
- Bastar
- Raman Singh
- Lok Sabha
- Chhattisgarh
- Netam
- Raipur
ALSO READ
Surprising, welcome wave of Opposition unity following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha: Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm after paying obituary to MP Girish Bapat, former MP Innocent.
Decision on BJP, JJP contesting Lok Sabha polls in alliance will be taken later: Haryana BJP chief
Congress, BJP clash in Kanniyakumari over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha
Govt to 'examine legal issues' affecting construction activities around ASI monuments, Lok Sabha told