Boxing-Gassiev beats Kadiru to retain WBA heavyweight title 

Russia's Murat Gassiev successfully defended his WBA heavyweight title by stopping Peter Kadiru in the sixth round at the VTB Arena in Moscow on Saturday.

Reuters | Russias Murat Gassiev Retained His Wba Heavyweight Title After Stopping Germanys Peter Kadiru In The Sixth Round In Moscow On Saturday Kadirus Corner Threw In The Towel At The Vtb Arena With The German Being Pummelled On The Ropes As Gassiev Took His Record To Wins And Two Defeats The German | Updated: 12-07-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 04:50 IST
Boxing-Gassiev beats Kadiru to retain WBA heavyweight title 
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Murat ​Gassiev retained his ​WBA heavyweight ‌title after ​stopping Germany's Peter Kadiru in the sixth round ‌in Moscow on Saturday. Kadiru's corner threw in the towel at the VTB Arena with ‌the German being pummelled on the ropes ‌as Gassiev took his record to 34 wins and two defeats.

The German, who now has ⁠a ​record of ⁠two defeats in 25 fights, was a late ⁠replacement for French heavyweight Tony Yoka who ​pulled out last week with a back ⁠injury. Gassiev, 32, won the secondary WBA "regular" title ⁠last ​December when he beat Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev and became the WBA's top ⁠ranked heavyweight after "super champion" Oleksandr Usyk relinquished his belts ⁠and ⁠fragmented the division.

Saturday was Gassiev's first title defence.

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