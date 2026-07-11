Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

The Trump administration made significant moves to take control of U.S. election processes by removing key figures from the Election Assistance Commission, stirring debates over election integrity. Officials aimed to implement national voting changes without the agency's slow-moving guidelines, leveraging a recent Supreme Court's decision on Presidential powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The White House Spent Months Looking For Ways To Bypass A Federal Election Agency And Use Emergency Powers To Force Changes To Voting Machines | Updated: 11-07-2026 06:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 06:06 IST
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency
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The Trump administration faced criticism after ousting two Democratic members of the Election Assistance Commission and accepting the resignation of the remaining Republican. The move has been perceived as an attempt to centralize control over election protocols just ahead of the crucial midterm elections, sparking national debate.

According to inside sources, the White House was exploring bypassing the commission to enforce updates to voting machines and address criticisms regarding voting integrity. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that granted the President more authority over independent agencies.

The decision has intensified scrutiny and pushback from Democratic leaders who argue that it undermines election integrity. The administration justified its actions with claims of safeguarding elections from fraud, although many experts and officials deem these claims as unsubstantiated.

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