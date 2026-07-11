Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

The White House Spent Months Looking For Ways To Bypass A Federal Election Agency And Use Emergency Powers To Force Changes To Voting Machines

The Trump administration faced criticism after ousting two Democratic members of the Election Assistance Commission and accepting the resignation of the remaining Republican. The move has been perceived as an attempt to centralize control over election protocols just ahead of the crucial midterm elections, sparking national debate.

According to inside sources, the White House was exploring bypassing the commission to enforce updates to voting machines and address criticisms regarding voting integrity. This follows a Supreme Court ruling that granted the President more authority over independent agencies.

The decision has intensified scrutiny and pushback from Democratic leaders who argue that it undermines election integrity. The administration justified its actions with claims of safeguarding elections from fraud, although many experts and officials deem these claims as unsubstantiated.