Brazil's Lula condemns invasion of Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his administration condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and again defended efforts to end the conflict.

Speaking after a lunch with the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, Lula insisted that a group of nations needs to come together to help broker a peace deal between Russia and the Ukraine.

