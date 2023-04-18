Brazil's Lula condemns invasion of Ukraine
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:16 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his administration condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and again defended efforts to end the conflict.
Speaking after a lunch with the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, Lula insisted that a group of nations needs to come together to help broker a peace deal between Russia and the Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement