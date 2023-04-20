Sudan's Hemedti says he is ready to implement a truce during the Islamic Eid holiday- al-Jazeera

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, told al-Jazeera TV that he was ready to implement a truce over the Islamic Eid holiday, after days of clashes between the paramilitary RSF and the Sudanese army.

Hemedti added that he would not sit with army chief Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, who he called a "criminal".

