Sudan's Hemedti says he is ready to implement a truce during the Islamic Eid holiday- al-Jazeera

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 20-04-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 17:47 IST
Sudan's Hemedti says he is ready to implement a truce during the Islamic Eid holiday- al-Jazeera
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Sudan

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, told al-Jazeera TV that he was ready to implement a truce over the Islamic Eid holiday, after days of clashes between the paramilitary RSF and the Sudanese army.

Hemedti added that he would not sit with army chief Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, who he called a "criminal".

