SP-RLD alliance opportunistic, anarchist: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday termed SP-RLD alliance ''opportunistic and anarchist'' alleging the two parties are finding themselves in trouble with lawbreakers in the state on a tight leash.

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are contesting the UP urban local body polls in alliance. They had fought the 2022 UP assembly polls too as allies.

Addressing a rally in Meerut ahead of the second round of civic polls to be held on May 11, Adityanath said, ''the SP-(Rashtriya) Lok Dal alliance is opportunistic and anarchist. They are having problems now that we are restoring order and ending chaos.'' The CM also held public meetings in Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad. He called the opposition parties ''parivarvadi'' in Hapur and talked of development and changing perception of cities in UP in his address in Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad.

He said UP has taken a great leap in establishing a new identity for itself with infrastructural development.

''Before 2014 the perception of the world was different for India but now it has changed. People have a positive feeling about India now,'' he said in Meerut.

''Six years ago the journey from Meerut to Delhi was covered in four hours, today it takes 45 minutes. Rapid Rail is going to start from Delhi to Meerut next month. This will make travelling easier,'' he said.

''The distance from Meerut to Prayagraj is covered in 16 hours but in two years you will reach in six hours by Ganga Expressway,'' Adityanath said.

''UP is getting a new identity on the basis of good governance, positive thinking of development, and nationalism. There is no place for curfew in UP now. Kanwar Yatra is becoming the identity of UP,'' he said, adding that before 2017 the state was known as ''Danga Pradesh.'' In Hapur, the CM said dynastic and gun-loving elements are not amused by the development of the state, apparently referring to the non-BJP parties and accusing them of fostering a culture of violence in the state.

He said the youths from the state used to hide their identity six years ago, but today they proudly state they come from Uttar Pradesh. ''Today, Uttar Pradesh can feed the whole country.'' In Bulandshahr, the CM said that the previous governments led by opposition parties turned the state into a heap of garbage and handed guns to the youth, whereas his government is building smart and safe cities and giving tablets to the state's youths.

Before 2017, in Western UP, daughters were frightened to go to school and women were unable to go to the markets. There used to be terror of criminals in cities, and extortion of traders was rampant, Adityanath said addressing a public meeting in Ghaziabad. ''Situation is changed today.'' ''Today, Ghaziabad has earned the top spot in the nation in the Swachh Bharat Mission. Today, Ghaziabad is not a pile of filth but a smart city. It is moving towards becoming a safe city. Here, the Police Commissionerate system has been implemented under the Police Reforms,'' he stated.

