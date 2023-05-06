LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Colombia's Petro acting like a dictator, says top prosecutor

* Paraguay president-elect to 'strengthen' ties with Taiwan

The latest in Latin American politics on Friday: Colombia's Petro acting like a dictator, says top prosecutor

Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa accused President Gustavo Petro of disrespecting the judiciary and assuming the role of a "dictator," in the latest clash between the two. The accusation followed comments by Petro to journalists asserting that he is Barbosa's "boss," amid a dispute over how to prosecute criminal gangs accused of drug trafficking.

Colombia's three branches of government are independent and autonomous, according to the country's constitution. "(Petro) changes his democrat's suit and begins to put on a dictator's suit, an autocrat's suit," Barbosa said.

Paraguay president-elect commits to strengthen ties with Taiwan Paraguay's president-elect, Santiago Pena, said he would continue to strengthen his country's "historic ties" with Taiwan following a call with the Asian country's leader after winning Sunday's election.

The countries' diplomatic relations of more than six decades had been in the spotlight before Sunday's election, with opposition candidate Efrain Alegre telling Reuters he planned to move his country closer to China to boost agricultural ties if he won. Migrant flows won't increase after Title 42 ends, Mexico says

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said migration flows would not increase once U.S. border restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted next week. The so-called Title 42 restrictions, which allow U.S. authorities to rapidly expel non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum, are due to expire on May 11.

Guatemala's government has 75% disapproval rating: poll The administration of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has a 75% disapproval rating, according to a poll published by one of the country's main newspapers, Prensa Libre.

The poll was conducted with 1,202 interviews between April 14 and 23, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points. Compliance with the law, social aid, support for migrants and the non-fulfillment of campaign promises were the causes most questioned by Guatemalans in the survey. Giammattei will leave office in January of next year.

Brazil's govt confident of victory in high-profile tax case -minister BRASILIA - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the government "has everything" to establish a successful argument in a high-profile tax case in the Supreme Court, potentially increasing revenues by nearly 90 billion reais ($18 billion) annually.

The case has already been ruled on by a lower court. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Alistair Bell)

