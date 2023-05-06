China's Xi sends congratulatory message to King Charles III - state media
China's President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on their coronation, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.
Xi said that China is willing to expand cooperation and cultural exchanges with the UK and that the two countries should jointly promote peace and cooperation.
