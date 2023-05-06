Left Menu

China's Xi sends congratulatory message to King Charles III - state media

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 15:50 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
China's President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on their coronation, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.

Xi said that China is willing to expand cooperation and cultural exchanges with the UK and that the two countries should jointly promote peace and cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

