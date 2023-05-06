Left Menu

Sarpanch's husband held for posting obscene pics of ex-girlfriend

The husband of a village sarpanch was apprehended for allegedly posting obscene pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media after she broke up with him, police said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The husband of a village sarpanch was apprehended for allegedly posting obscene pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media after she broke up with him, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, they said, adding that he was previously involved in a case of IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Kumar wanted to take revenge as his girlfriend broke up with him and was scheduled to get married later this month, they said. ''A case was registered against Kumar following a complaint by the 25-year-old victim. A team under the supervision of SHO (cyber north) Pawan Tomar was formed to crack the case,'' a police officer said.

According to police, Kumar used to work as a driver in Delhi. His wife was elected sarpanch in Bhind and she moved there three years ago. He then befriended the complainant and they entered into a relationship.

''The complainant had shared her nude pictures and account password with Kumar and she found out that the same were posted on her social media account by him on April 27 after they broke up. He also called the victim's sister and demanded the money which he had spent on the complainant during the relationship,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. He said a trap was laid with the help of the victim's friends and the accused was apprehended from the Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

