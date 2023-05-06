Left Menu

The People's Democratic Front (PDF) on Friday officially merged with the National People's Party (NPP) at a function in the latter party's office in Shillong.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:09 IST
Meghalaya: PDF merges with NPP, CM Sangma welcomes MLAs
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma during the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The People's Democratic Front (PDF) on Friday officially merged with the National People's Party (NPP) at a function in the latter party's office in Shillong. The merger took place in the presence of Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad Sangma.

PDF signed the papers of the merger, and both the party MLAs, Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin Mylliem joined the NPP. After the merger, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tweeted saying that the merger will also merge the 'collective effort' for the state and people.

"Elated to welcome MLAs of PDF, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Gavin M Mylliem & all supporters of PDF to the growing NPP family. The growing belief in the NPP is a testament to the proven capabilities of NPP to take Meghalaya forward. Merger of PDF to NPP will also merge our collective mission for the State & its people," he said in a tweet With this merger, the number of NPP MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly has increased to 28, and the party is just three short of getting an absolute majority on its own.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Gavin Maylim, who is also the president of PDF, won from the Sohra assembly constituency, and Banteidor Lyngdoh won from the Mawkynrew Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

