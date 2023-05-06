Left Menu

Mehul Choksi could not be brought back to India due to incompetence: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:53 IST
The Congress on Saturday attacked the government, saying fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi could not be brought back to India due to ''incompetence''.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, ''Mehulbhai seems to be leading a charmed life.'' He also posted a media report that claimed that Choksi has won the first round of a court battle to prove that a UK-based group, including a younger woman, was part of an Indian intelligence service plot to lure him to a Caribbean villa to be kidnapped and extradited to his home country.

''First Interpol gave him relief and now this,'' Ramesh tweeted.

Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, has been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency.

''There is simply no excuse for not bringing him back till now except incompetence or connivance,'' the Congress leader said.

