Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP in Karnataka
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:09 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.
He will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.
Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said.
The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the BJP sources said.
